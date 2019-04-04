News-Press & Gazette Company to acquire KQTV

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) News-Press & Gazette Company (NPG) announced Thursday it has agreed to acquire KQTV in St Joseph, MO from Heartland Media, LLC (Heartland).

"We are excited to bring KQ under local ownership," said NPG CEO David Bradley. "Our family has been committed to providing the best local news and information to the St Joseph area for more than 60 years. That history includes ownership in KQ back in the late 1950s."

KQ2 and NPG will continue to be distinct news brands honoring their rich history of providing local coverage and community service throughout Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. The resources of the newsrooms will produce 42 hours of news and local programing each week as well as offer local businesses marketing/advertising services on all platforms.

"We are committed to being the best resource for local news and multiplatform advertising solutions for the business community in every market we serve," said NPG Broadcast President Mike Meara. "It is a privilege to take over from a strong broadcaster like Heartland."

"We have enjoyed working with the KQTV staff. The station is an even stronger market leader than when we purchased it. This is a unique opportunity for locally based ownership to continue the long tradition of KQTV's service to its community," said Heartland CEO Bob Prather.

The purchase of KQTV by NPG is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval.