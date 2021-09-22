Clear
News-Press to halt production of newspapers on holidays

The St. Joseph News-Press announced Wednesday that they will be halting production of newspapers for six holidays.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph News-Press announced Wednesday that they will be halting production of newspapers for six holidays.

They include Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day starting with this Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Black Friday ads and inserts will now be sent on Wednesday, November 24.

The News-Press says that the change comes so that their employees can share the holidays with family and friends.

If you have any questions please call News-Press customer service at 816-271-8500.

Our first day of fall is definitely going to feel like it. Lows have fallen into the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
