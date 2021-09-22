News-Press to halt production of newspapers on holidays

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph News-Press announced Wednesday that they will be halting production of newspapers for six holidays.

They include Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day starting with this Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Black Friday ads and inserts will now be sent on Wednesday, November 24.

The News-Press says that the change comes so that their employees can share the holidays with family and friends.

If you have any questions please call News-Press customer service at 816-271-8500.