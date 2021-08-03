"Night Out" builds relationships between residents and law enforcement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Civic Center Park was most definitely the safest place to be in St. Joseph Tuesday evening.

Local, county and state law enforcement were there, along with fire and other first responders for the city's annual participation in National Night Out.

"The idea is a just a nice, friendly, casual way for the community to come out and meet their local first responders," said Sgt. Roy Hoskins, organizer of the event.

The event is billed as a way to build the relationships between residents and law enforcement while also bringing back a true sense of community

"There's no expectations, no other story going on. It's not a call for service. It's not a critical incident. No one expects anything from anybody except some friendly conversation," Hoskins said.

National Night Out at the park was targeted to families with children, giving kids the chance to get up close and personal with the people and equipment that keeps them safe every day. In addition to patrol cars and fire trucks, the state patrol brought one of their rescue watercraft, city police brought its command center and Bearcat and the fire department brought its fire safety trailer.

"I'm a firm believer that we need to build relationships as early as we can," said police chief Chris Connally. "When we see these children with big smiles on their faces interacting with our officers and developing that relationship it's just a great opportunity."

One of the big draws Tuesday night was K-9 Shadow from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department. While dogs are always popular with kids, the attention local K-9 officers get has gone up since K-9 Max died in the line of duty in June.

"People understand more the connection that handlers have with their partners now," said Deputy Vince Lippincott, Shadow's handler. "It's always great to see a smile when they're able to come up and interact with them."

For parents, other than a safe, fun night out with their kids, the night provided an important learning opportunity.

Nicole Clark, a mother of three, said why she brought her kids to the National Night Out event

"To teach them not to be scared about the fire department, police, ambulance so they can understand what to do in an emergency and not be scared about that," Clark said.

Target is a national sponsor of National Night Out. They had local staff on hand at the St. Joseph event to provide food and refreshments.