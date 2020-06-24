No Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph this summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday that they will not be holding training camp in St. Joseph this year.

In a statement, the Chiefs said that after the NFL announced all training camps to be held in their own facilities, the Chiefs attempted to find an avenue that would lead to this year's camp being held at Missouri Western.

"We were looking forward to returning to St. Joseph as we prepare to defend our Super Bowl title," the Chiefs said in a press release.

The team will instead be practing at the University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

In their announcement, the Chiefs said "We appreciate the overwhelming support of Chiefs Kingdom and the St. Joseph community and look forward to returning to Missouri Western State University in preparation for the 2021 season."

To read the full statement from the Chiefs, CLICK HERE.