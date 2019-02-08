No charges filed in fatal officer-involved shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed in the fatal officer-involved shooting death of Christopher Kelly.

The shooting happened on December 29, 2018, inside a home located at 1007 S. 12th St. in St. Joseph.

The officers involved in the shooting were Brett Sagel and Matthew Kneib.

According to a press release, officers went inside the home to attempt to locate an individual in reference to an outstanding warrant. As officers searched the home, they entered a bedroom where they observed Kelly standing in the closet. Kelly was told to show his hands to officers when he verbally refused. Officers then observed a firearm in his right hand and told him to drop the weapon and he refused. Officers then deployed a taser, which had no effect on him. Kelly then raised the firearm at the officers and both officers discharged their firearms, striking him multiple times. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology report revealed Methamphetamine and Amphetamine in Kelly's blood.

Buchanan County Prosecutor, Ron Holliday said his office reviewed the evidence and concluded the use of deadly force by both officers, in this case, was "permissible and not unreasonable."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Special Division of Drug and Crime Control conducted the investigation at the request of the St. Joseph Police Department.