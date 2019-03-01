No charges in officer-involved shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Prosecutors will not file charges against a St. Joseph police officer involved in a shooting in January.

Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday's office on Friday issued a press release on the decision not to file charges against Officer Brant Hutchison.

The shooting occurred on January 10, 2019 in an alley in the 1300 block of Garfield.

The incident began when officers were called to a disturbance between neighbors. A witness told officers the aggressor in the disturbance was living in a condemned house nearby.

Officer Hutchison engaged a man and woman in the alleyway behind the house. According to prosecutors, Hutchison ordered them to stop but Phillip Hoyt proceeded to walk away at a rapid pace.

Hutchison followed Hoyt to 13th and Atchison and ordered Hoyt to stop again. Hoyt turned around and pulled out a handgun from his waistband and lifted the gun in Hutchison's direction.

Hutchison fired his weapon striking Hoyt in the right arm and left hip. Hoyt fled with his weapon but was arrested a short distance away.

Prosecutors said Hoyt ran because he knew was was not supposed to be in possession of a weapon. Hoyt is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a weapon. Prosecutors said he also admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Hutchison was also cleared of any criminal charges in a 2017 deadly officer-involved shooting. He has been with the department for more than four years.