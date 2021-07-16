No charges yet from Buchanan County for standoff suspect

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We are still waiting on charges from Buchanan county for the man who held police at bay for eight hours Wednesday morning during a standoff in the southside of St. Joseph.

32-year-old Antoine Anderson is facing a wide range of charges related to the carjacking of a moving truck in Platte county.

Police say Anderson led them on a chase up I-29 that ended in southside St. Joseph.

Police say Anderson fled from his vehicle after he rolled over spike strips that had been deployed by Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies.

Drones and K-9s were used to help locate Anderson, who was later found on the rooftop of a southside business.

Anderson is being held in the Platte County jail and faces burglary, tampering and resisting arrest charges from Platte county.