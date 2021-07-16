Clear
No charges yet from Buchanan County for standoff suspect

32-year-old Antoine Anderson is facing a wide range of charges related to the carjacking of a moving truck in Platte county.

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We are still waiting on charges from Buchanan county for the man who held police at bay for eight hours Wednesday morning during a standoff in the southside of St. Joseph.

Police say Anderson led them on a chase up I-29 that ended in southside St. Joseph.

Police say Anderson fled from his vehicle after he rolled over spike strips that had been deployed by Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies.

Drones and K-9s were used to help locate Anderson, who was later found on the rooftop of a southside business.

Anderson is being held in the Platte County jail and faces burglary, tampering and resisting arrest charges from Platte county.

