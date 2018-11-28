Prosecutor clarifies why man connected to mall shooting was not charged

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County prosecutors said Wednesday that the man taken into custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of East Hills Mall was not a suspect in the shooting.

Instead, prosecutors believe he was being shot at by someone.

Buchanan County Prosecutor Dwight Scroggins said detectives and the prosecutor's office were in agreement that the evidence showed the man was, "at whom, the shots were fired." Scroggins said the case submitted by SJPD related to the man's possession of a firearm and and the evidence only suggested that the man may have fired his weapon in self-defense.

The man was released from jail and no charges were filed against him.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, at least one person fired gunshots in the parking lot west of Gordmans outside the mall around 7:15 p.m. Friday. An investigation in the parking lot revealed at least two cars were hit during the shooting. However, at least a dozen cars were taped off as part of the crime scene, Sgt. Brad Kerns said. Sgt. Kerns said a witness told police that one of the shooters had fled the scene into the mall. Police caught up with the man and took him into custody that night.

Scroggins said from the information he was provided, the man ran into the mall to escape the shooting which may be why an "active shooter" situation was not triggered by mall security. The prosecutor said there was evidence that the man had ditched his weapon as he was running from the shooting. He said those factors lead to his office not filing any charges.