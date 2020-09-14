No decision yet on open City Manager position

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- After a 1 1/2 hour closed session Monday afternoon, St. Joseph's city council has yet to make a decision on filling its open city manager position.

Mayor Bill McMurray said more work needs to be done, including background checks, before a final selection will be made. He said that he and the council have an important decision to make.

"This is a decision we'll live with we would hope for a few years down the road. We don't want to be hasty. We're going to reflect a great deal on it and make the right decision," he said.

Four finalists for the job were in St. Joseph on Friday and went through a series of interviews with the council and other community leaders.

They include public administration professionals from Florida, South Dakota, Kansas and Texas.

Gary Edwards is currently the city manager of Aransas Pass, Texas. He has Missouri ties, getting both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in the state and has previously been an administrator and city manager in Sedalia and Moberly.

Doug Gerber is currently the deputy city manager of Topeka and has served in city administrative positions in multiple Kansas communities.

Thomas Hutka is currently director of public works from Broward County, Florida, and has a background in civil engineering and public administration..

Jeff Pederson has city administration experience in several communities, including his current position of city administrator of Flandreau, South Dakota.

For the past couple months, police chief Chris Connally has been acting as interim city manager.

He has said that he's ready to relenquish those duties and get back to heading up the police department.