No injuries after a plane makes an emergency landing at Rosecrans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No injuries were reported after a controlled crash at Rosecrans Memorial Airport Thursday evening.

According to airport officials, the pilot of the twin engine Beech aircraft radioed the control tower that one of the landing gear was not extending and requested to make an emergency landing.

The plane touched down on the only functioning landing gear and went off the runway into the grass.

The aircraft was in St. Joseph for the Sound of Speed airshow this weekend.

Crews utilized a crane in order to remove the aircraft from the side of the runway.