No injuries after a plane makes an emergency landing at Rosecrans

The plane touched down on the only functioning landing gear and went off the runway into the grass.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 7:23 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No injuries were reported after a controlled crash at Rosecrans Memorial Airport Thursday evening.

According to airport officials, the pilot of the twin engine Beech aircraft radioed the control tower that one of the landing gear was not extending and requested to make an emergency landing.

The aircraft was in St. Joseph for the Sound of Speed airshow this weekend.

Crews utilized a crane in order to remove the aircraft from the side of the runway.

A rather mild night ahead of us with lows in the mid 40s and clear skies with calm winds. Friday will be another warm and sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Warmer temperatures will stay the area for this weekend with continuing highs in the 80s. Rain chances will start to return Sunday afternoon lasting until Tuesday. As we head into the workweek for next week, temperatures will cool down a bit with highs back in the 60s and 70s.
