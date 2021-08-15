No injuries after crash along Karnes Rd.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Karnes and Miller Rd. early Sunday afternoon.

Police said a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection likely causing the collision.

A nearby fire hydrant was struck as a result of the accident, no injuries were reported.

According to police, neighbors say the intersection is no stranger to accidents.

"I've heard a lot of complaints from citizens in the area saying there's always crashes or near-crashes here," Josiah Lowrey, SJPD said. "They want it to be a four-way [stop]."

One driver was issued a citation for failure to yield.