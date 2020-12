(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Firefighters spent much of Saturday morning trying to put out a house fire in the 2500 block of Seneca St.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. to find the house fully involved in flames.

A fire inspector on scene told KQ2 that no one lived in the house and it was being used for storage. Utilities were turned off.

No one was hurt.