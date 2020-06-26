No injuries after midtown convenience store shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a rolling dispute between two vehicles that ended up with shots being fired at the City Star convenience store.

Police say they were called out to the location at 22nd and Frederick around 6:45 after a report of shots fired. After talking with witnesses, they say it involved a dispute between people in two separate vehicles that had been shooting at each other while out on the road.

There were no injuries, which police say was lucky.

"When you're discharging a firearm, you don't know where the rounds are going to go," said SJPD Sgt. David Gross. "When you're shooting, you can injure innocent civilians in the process."

No word on how many shots in total were fired or where the incident began.

Police say they're looking for a red, four-door sedan, possibly a Ford or Chevy, and a silver vehicle that could have been a Dodge Caliber.