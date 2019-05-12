(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police were called to the 3400 block of Messanie St. in St. Joseph Saturday night after a report of shots fired. The incident happening around 11:30 p.m.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers responded to the scene and discovered shell casings and a couple of apartments that were hit by bullets.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the shooting.
At this time, there are no suspects but anyone with information is urged to contact the police department via the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.
Related Content
- No injuries after shots fired at apartments Saturday night
- One person shot, one in custody in Saturday night shooting
- No injuries reported after shots fired at mobile home
- Winter Weather Advisory begins Saturday night
- Police Investigating after Child Shot in St. Joseph Apartment Building
- UPDATE: Kansas State officials say scene safe, no injuries after reports of shots fired
- Man in Serious Condition after Apartment Fire
- Apartment Fire Sends One to Hospital
- Fire displaces dozens from apartment complex
- SJFD responds to house fire on S. 9th Street Saturday night
Scroll for more content...