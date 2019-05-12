No injuries after shots fired at apartments Saturday night

Clear

Police were called to the 3400 block of Messanie St. in St. Joseph Saturday night after a report of shots fired. The incident happening around 11:30 p.m.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers responded to the scene and discovered shell casings and a couple of apartments that were hit by bullets.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

At this time, there are no suspects but anyone with information is urged to contact the police department via the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.

