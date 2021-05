(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) No one was injured following multiple accidents that occurred near the 41.0 mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 early Monday morning.

According to Buchanan County Deputies, a woman was driving south on I-29 when she hit a deer, crossed the median and entered northbound I-29. A tractor-trailer then hit the vehicle.

Deputies say after witnessing the first crash, another driver panicked and drove into the median.