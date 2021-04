(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A late-night accident on the Belt Highway Monday night could have ended up much worse than it did.

St. Joseph police say a car crashed into a semi-truck making a delivery into the Starbucks near Belt and Faraon. Police say the semi was backing into the Starbucks when it was struck by a car traveling south on the Belt.

Half of the car lodged underneath the semi. Police say had the car traveled much further underneath the semi, it could have been serious.