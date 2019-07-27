Clear

No injuries reported after semi-truck flips on its side on I-29

No one was injured after a semi-truck overturned on I-29 Saturday morning near mile marker 38.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 8:51 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) No one was injured after a semi-truck overturned on I-29 Saturday morning near mile marker 38.

The crash happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on southbound I-29 near state highway H.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, no one was injured in the crash.

The crash did back up traffic for a few hours Saturday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
After a beautiful day on Saturday, changes are on the way late Sunday with increasing clouds and cooler temperatures next week. Overnight, expect a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events