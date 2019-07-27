No injuries reported after semi-truck flips on its side on I-29

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) No one was injured after a semi-truck overturned on I-29 Saturday morning near mile marker 38.
The crash happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on southbound I-29 near state highway H.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, no one was injured in the crash.
The crash did back up traffic for a few hours Saturday morning.
