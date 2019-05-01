No injuries reported after shots fired at mobile home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a mobile home in the area of North 12th Street and Highland Meadows Wednesday morning.
According to police, the call came in shortly after 4:00 a.m. SJPD said officers found more than a dozen shots, from a small caliber gun, targeted a mobile home in the area.
According to police no injuries were reported, no one is in custody, and the investigation is still ongoing.
The investigation, as of now, is not connected to the other shots fired incident in the area of North 11th and Highly Street just after midnight.
