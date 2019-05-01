Clear

No injuries reported after shots fired at mobile home

The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a mobile home in the area of North 12th Street and Highland Meadows Wednesday morning.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 5:48 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a mobile home in the area of North 12th Street and Highland Meadows Wednesday morning.

According to police, the call came in shortly after 4:00 a.m. SJPD said officers found more than a dozen shots, from a small caliber gun, targeted a mobile home in the area.

According to police no injuries were reported, no one is in custody, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The investigation, as of now, is not connected to the other shots fired incident in the area of North 11th and Highly Street just after midnight.

After dealing with widespread rain on Tuesday, we are waking up to cloudy skies and some misty conditions this Wednesday morning. We have some pockets of drizzle as well that will continue through the late morning as our storm system moves out east. Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy, which will help keep temperatures cool and below average in the lower to middle 60s.
