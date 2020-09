(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No injuries were reported after a house fire on St. Joseph Ave. Thursday evening.

A section of St. Joseph Ave. was closed while the St. Joseph Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said that the fire broke out in a second floor bedroom and started from a damaged electrical cord that was plugged in to an outlet.

No one was home when the fire started. Two dogs were at the residence but both were not harmed.

Red Cross is assisting the family.