No kids on board when bus overturns in Livingston County

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A school bus overturned on Highway D in Livingston County Friday morning with no kids on board.
According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened about a half-mile south of U.S. 36 on Hwy. D, which is just outside Mooresville.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash and found that no kids were on board. The driver of the bus was not injured.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
