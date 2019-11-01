Clear

No kids on board when bus overturns in Livingston County

A school bus overturned on Highway D in Livingston County Friday morning with no kids on board.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A school bus overturned on Highway D in Livingston County Friday morning with no kids on board.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened about a half-mile south of U.S. 36 on Hwy. D, which is just outside Mooresville.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash and found that no kids were on board. The driver of the bus was not injured.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories