Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

No mass testing will be conducted at WRDCC

Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday that the Western Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph did not meet the criteria for mass testing.

Posted: May 27, 2020 11:44 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday that St. Joseph's Western Reception Diagnostic and Correction Center will not be one of four in the Missouri prison system getting mass tested for COVID-19.

The state will start testing staff and inmates in four different facilities within the department of corrections system in the coming weeks including the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

However, state officials said WRDCC in St. Joseph did not meet the requirements for this first round.

“We have not had additional positives from that location,” Missouri Department of Corrections director Anne L. Precythe said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Tuesday making it feel like a humid summer day in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories