No mass testing will be conducted at WRDCC

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday that St. Joseph's Western Reception Diagnostic and Correction Center will not be one of four in the Missouri prison system getting mass tested for COVID-19.

The state will start testing staff and inmates in four different facilities within the department of corrections system in the coming weeks including the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

However, state officials said WRDCC in St. Joseph did not meet the requirements for this first round.

“We have not had additional positives from that location,” Missouri Department of Corrections director Anne L. Precythe said.