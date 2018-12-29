Clear

No one injured in Friday night fire

A fire destroyed a home in St. Joseph. No one was injured.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire destroyed a home in St. Joseph Friday evening. The fire occurred just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corby Street near N. 6th Street.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, initial calls came in that people may have been inside the home at the time of the fire but after an interior search, no one was found.

As a result of the fire, the roof collapsed and many holes are now in the floors of the house.

There were no utilities at the home.

The official cause of the fire has yet to be determined but the fire department is not ruling out foul play.

