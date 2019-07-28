Clear

No one injured in structure fire in rural Buchanan County Sunday evening

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in rural Buchanan County Sunday evening.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in rural Buchanan County Sunday evening.

Crews say the fire broke out in the kitchen of a home located on state highway V a few miles west of Faucett. The home was located on the 13000 block of Hwy. V.

According to fire crews on scene, no one was injured in the fire and most of the damage was contained to the kitchen.

Crews spent several hours working the scene of the fire.


