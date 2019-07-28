(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in rural Buchanan County Sunday evening.
Crews say the fire broke out in the kitchen of a home located on state highway V a few miles west of Faucett. The home was located on the 13000 block of Hwy. V.
According to fire crews on scene, no one was injured in the fire and most of the damage was contained to the kitchen.
Crews spent several hours working the scene of the fire.
Related Content
- No one injured in structure fire in rural Buchanan County Sunday evening
- Explosion injures woman in Buchanan County
- Former Buchanan County Deputy Appears in Court
- Buchanan County Sheriff Warns of Phone Scams
- Buchanan County Kicks Off 2018 Debt Free
- Buchanan County Files Lawsuit Against Big Pharma
- Race for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Begins
- Race for Buchanan County Circuit Clerk Begins
- Buchanan County Sheriff Warns of Money Scam
- Buchanan County sees surge in voter registration
Scroll for more content...