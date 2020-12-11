Clear
No serious injuries after vehicle hits pole

The area near the intersection of King Hill Ave. and Illinois Ave.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 1:50 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No serious injuries after a car accident on the southside Thursday evening. 
Emergency crews responded to the scene near the intersection of King Hill and Illinois Ave. not long after 6 p.m.

Police said the driver was attempting to swerve to avoid something in the road when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a power pole.

Police said the driver was treated for a non serious injury on scene.

Emergency crews were concerned that pole might fall, they blocked a portion of kill hill near the compromised power line to traffic.

The driver was issued a citation. 

Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday.
