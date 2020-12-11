No serious injuries after vehicle hits pole

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No serious injuries after a car accident on the southside Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near the intersection of King Hill and Illinois Ave. not long after 6 p.m.

Police said the driver was attempting to swerve to avoid something in the road when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a power pole.

Police said the driver was treated for a non serious injury on scene.

Emergency crews were concerned that pole might fall, they blocked a portion of kill hill near the compromised power line to traffic.

The driver was issued a citation.