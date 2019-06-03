No sewer rate increase planned for second year in a row

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council will not be proposing a sewer rate increase for the next fiscal year for the second year in a row.

The move comes after the council decided not to increase rates last year after several years of large increases prior to that.

City Manager Bruce Woody says there will be some minor changes to a few wholesale and retail customers but the changes overall are negligible. There is a zero percent increase for residential properties for 2019-20.

Woody says that the decision to not increase rates is coming from members of the city council.

"So although we did have a rate study that suggested a change was appropriate, they were concerned that it not change next year," he said.

The city makes their decisions on rate changes by conducting a cost of service rate study.

Woody says that nearly 55 percent of the bill that people pay for sewer rates is for paying debt on previous projects conducted on the sewer system in St. Joseph.