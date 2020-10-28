No sign of negotiations as Silgan strike enters 15th week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For 15 weeks, union workers at Silgan Containers have been on strike at the plant, demanding the company provide better working conditions.

109 workers have been on strike and off the job since mid July.

"We’ve gone from sunscreen to burn barrels," Kami Jones, Union Secretary, Sheet Metal, Air Rail and Transportation Workers Union Local 2 said.

Jones added that the union would like to see Silgan participate in negotiations to change work conditions, she insisted the main reasons for the negotiations was not monetary.

"It is not about money," She said. "Our problem is our time with our families, and the amount of work that we do down here."

Jones said the company is forcing them to work for long periods of time with little to no breaks in between.

"They have language in the contract that makes it where they can work them 365 days in a row," She added. "They work them four months straight at a time."

Strikers said the unwillingness from the company to budge is both sudden and unprecedented.

"They were happy with us and then they pull this," Robert Dunlap, Silgan striker said.

Dunlap, a 45 year employee with the company, said he never saw anything like this before and says the ongoing strike is hard on his co-workers.

I’m not dealing with what a lot these younger guys are having to deal with," He said. "They have kids."

The drawn out process of the strike has taken it’s toll on strikers, some more than others.

"some of them have left," Jones said. "They’ve found full time jobs, they've gone and done what they needed to do to take care of their families and we've been fully supportive of that."

The union says they’ve filed formal charges against Silgan, and are awaiting court proceedings.