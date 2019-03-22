No westbound traffic on Alabama St. from King Hill Ave. to Ingersoll Rd.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is closing westbound traffic on Alabama St. from King Hill Ave. to Ingersoll Rd.

A mandatory evacuation is in place for the area behind the L455 levee unit is essentially all areas west of Lake Avenue/US 59 Highway, between Contrary Creek on the south and Atchison street on the north. The area protected by the R-460/471 levee system is the entire area from the bluffs in Wathena to the Missouri River and to the airport on the north.