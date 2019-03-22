Clear
Mandatory evacuations for parts of St. Joseph, Buchanan County, Doniphan County
No westbound traffic on Alabama St. from King Hill Ave. to Ingersoll Rd.

The St. Joseph Police Department is closing westbound traffic on Alabama St. from King Hill Ave. to Ingersoll Rd.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 9:57 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is closing westbound traffic on Alabama St. from King Hill Ave. to Ingersoll Rd.

A mandatory evacuation is in place for the area behind the L455 levee unit is essentially all areas west of Lake Avenue/US 59 Highway, between Contrary Creek on the south and Atchison street on the north. The area protected by the R-460/471 levee system is the entire area from the bluffs in Wathena to the Missouri River and to the airport on the north.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
