(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is closing westbound traffic on Alabama St. from King Hill Ave. to Ingersoll Rd.
A mandatory evacuation is in place for the area behind the L455 levee unit is essentially all areas west of Lake Avenue/US 59 Highway, between Contrary Creek on the south and Atchison street on the north. The area protected by the R-460/471 levee system is the entire area from the bluffs in Wathena to the Missouri River and to the airport on the north.
Related Content
- No westbound traffic on Alabama St. from King Hill Ave. to Ingersoll Rd.
- Truck hits building along St. Joseph Ave.
- KDOT closes eastbound-westbound state, federal highways in Atchison County
- Holiday decorations line Frederick Ave
- Multiple Traffic Accidents Reported Around St. Joe
- Ambulance Involved in Accident on Frederick Ave.
- Police investigate suspicious death on Lake Ave
- St. Joseph police investigate shooting at East Hills Mall
- SJPD investigating shooting on King Hill Avenue in Trex Mart area
- Charming Charlie Closing at East Hills
Scroll for more content...