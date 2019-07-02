Clear

Nodaway Co. man sentenced to 25 years for child molestation

A Nodaway County man was sentenced to 25 years for child molestation involving three different female victims.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A Nodaway County man was sentenced to 25 years for child molestation involving three different female victims.

Judge Thomson sentenced Jerry VanPelt on Tuesday after a Nodaway County jury found VanPelt guilty back on May 23.

RELATED STORY: JURY CONVICTS NODAWAY COUNTY MAN OF MOLESTING THREE GIRLS

VanPelt will receive 10 years for first-degree child molestation, four years each for two charges of fourth-degree child molestation, and seven years for third-degree child molestation.

Prior to the sentencing, one victim gave an emotional victim's impact statement.

Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong conducted the investigation. Strong would like to recognize school counselor Kit Meiners, school resource officer Sgt. Rick Smail, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, The Women’s and Children’s Shelter Victim’s Advocates, Missouri Children's Division and Voices of Courage for assisting the investigation and providing support to victims.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Our next better chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events