Nodaway Co. man sentenced to 25 years for child molestation

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A Nodaway County man was sentenced to 25 years for child molestation involving three different female victims.

Judge Thomson sentenced Jerry VanPelt on Tuesday after a Nodaway County jury found VanPelt guilty back on May 23.

VanPelt will receive 10 years for first-degree child molestation, four years each for two charges of fourth-degree child molestation, and seven years for third-degree child molestation.

Prior to the sentencing, one victim gave an emotional victim's impact statement.

Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong conducted the investigation. Strong would like to recognize school counselor Kit Meiners, school resource officer Sgt. Rick Smail, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, The Women’s and Children’s Shelter Victim’s Advocates, Missouri Children's Division and Voices of Courage for assisting the investigation and providing support to victims.