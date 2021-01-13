Nodaway Co. sheriff responds to Montgomery execution

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) -- Despite protests against the execution of convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery outside of the Terre Haute, Indiana, prison where she received the lethal injection early Wednesday, the mood was generally supportive in northwest Missouri, where she committed the crime.

"Overall, I'm glad to see it done," said Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong. Strong was with the Maryville Police Department back in 2004 and was part of the team who arrested Montomery 24 hours after the murder of Bobbie Jo Stinnett. Montgomery traveled from her home in Malvern, Kansas to Stinnett's home in Skidmore and strangled her. Montgomery then cut Stinnett's unborn baby from her body, then claiming the infant girl who survived as her own.

Montgomery was declared dead at 12:31 CST Wednesday morning after a flurry of legal filings from her attorneys failed to stop the sentence from being carried out. Two requests to stay the order of execution were denied by the Supreme Court Tuesday evening.

Montgomery's attorneys said that their client was not mentally competent to understand her punishment and instead requested that she serve life in prison without parole.

However, Strong said he was glad Montgomery was put to death, who in a previous interview he had called a monster.

"For me, it's just the end of a horrible case that several of us worked. It's a final portion of that case that just needed to be done."

Montgomery was the first woman to be executed by the federal government in almost 70 years.



