Nodaway County Health Department confirms third coronavirus case

The individual is a woman between 30-39 years of age and is a resident of Nodaway County. The woman is a household contact positive and is isolated at home.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 3:12 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 3:32 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Nodaway County Health Department announced Monday a third case of coronavirus. 

If you have not been contacted by a county or state health official, you are not considered a close contact with the individual and not at an increased risk for the virus, according to a statement from the Nodaway County Health Department.

The health department urges the public to stay home, to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, to maintain six feet of separation for social distancing, to limit in-person interactions and to practice good handwashing and hygiene.

Residents should avoid touching your face, clean phones, devices and contact surfaces frequently. 

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps, according to the health department. 

For more information, visit the DHSS website at health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus

For the 24 hour, seven days a week Missouri COVID-19 hotline, call 877-435-8411

