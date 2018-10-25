Clear

NE Nodaway County Superintendent placed on administrative leave

The Northeast Nodaway R-V School District has placed Superintendent Ken Grove on administrative leave.

(Nodaway County,MO) The Northeast Nodaway R-V School District has placed Superintendent Ken Grove on administrative leave.

Wednesday, October 17, the school board voted to place Grove on administrative leave while awaiting further instruction from the district’s legal team. School Board President Kenny Runde could not confirm the reason for placing Grove on leave, but the minutes from the October 17 meeting list a closed session of the board indicating issues involving FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) law and hiring, firing and disciplinary action.

The district doesn’t have an interim superintendent, but Runde said administrators throughout the district are stepping up to take on the responsibilities of the superintendent.

“One of our principals is certified as a superintendent and for right now this principal is taking care of the duties of the superintendent,” Runde said.

Grove was hired as the district superintendent in 2016, after teaching science for 16 years in Albany and serving as the K-12 principal for the Craig R-3 school district for four years.

The school board did not give a tentative date for taking Grove off administrative leave.

