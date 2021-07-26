Nodaway County charges Iowa man with child sex crimes

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Nodaway County Prosecutor’s office has charged an Iowa man with six child sex crimes.

53-year-old Richard Eugene Darrell, of Red Oak, Iowa, has been charged with one count of felony sodomy or attempted sodomy, one count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, two counts of felony sexual abuse, and two counts of felony child molestation.

According to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s office, authorities began investigating Darrell after it was reported he had sexually molested a 12-year-old girl in Hopkins, Missouri.

Darrell has a bond review hearing before Judge Robert Rice in Nodaway County on August 3.