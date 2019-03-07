Nodaway County family grateful to be alive after house explosion

(GRAHAM, Mo.) A Family in Graham, Mo is thankful they weren't in their home Wednesday afternoon. That's when authorities said an explosion destroyed the home of a family of eight.

Tammie Sanders says it all happened so fast, she said she received a phone call that her house burning. When she got home to see the damage for herself, she said it was almost too much to bear.

"I about fell over," Sanders said. "I just couldn’t imagine [this happening] again."

Sanders said she lived in the home with her elderly father, her son, 4 grandchildren, and their mom. This kind of tragedy Sanders said, has hit the family before.

In 2015, a home the family owned on the same property burned down, then they moved to another home in Forest City, when that home burned down, they moved back to a mobile home on the same property as the original house in Graham.

The family says they’ve been struck by fire in four years.

Emergency crews first on the scene say this explosion happened so fast, the home simply couldn’t be saved.

When I first come up the whole double wide was on fire," Randy Hankins, a local volunteer firefighter said. "It was almost a total loss when we got here, it just went quick."

The family says Christmas gifts for the children, as well as Easter gifts not yet received, along with other possessions each with countless memories are now all gone.

"I just don’t know what we’re even gonna do now." Sanders said.

While they may not know exactly what the next steps are, they say they’re grateful they didn’t have to plan a funeral.

"We all made it out, we're just safe and sound."