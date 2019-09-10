Nodaway County man killed in lawn mowing accident

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A 68-year-old man was killed in a lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon near Younger Auction Company in Maryville.

According to the Maryville Police Department, Bill Porter was mowing grass on a lawn mower Monday near a barn on the property when he was impaled by a sharp object.

Porter was taken to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville where he was pronounced dead. Police believe he was sitting on the lawn mower for 10-15 minutes after the incident before someone found him.

Porter was a worker with Younger Auction Company, which is located at 312 E. South Hills Dr. in Maryville.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene.

There is no word on what led to the accident.