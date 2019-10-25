Clear
Nodaway County man pleads guilty to murdering his father

Burlington Junction man pleaded guilty to the murder of his 88-year-old father.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A Burlington Junction man pleaded guilty to the murder of his 88-year-old father.

Lawrence Wayne Davison, 64, pleaded guilty in court on Monday.

According to Nodaway County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Davison called 911 on January 25 requesting an ambulance for his father who was on the floor unresponsive but breathing.

Davison was taken into custody right away for assault, while the victim was transported to SSM Hospital in Maryville. Davison's father died four days later.

County Prosecutor Robert Rice originally charged Davison with assault in the first-degree. The charges were later upgraded to felony murder after the autopsy report confirmed the cause of death was head trauma.

A sentencing hearing will be held on December 3.

