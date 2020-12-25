Nodaway County records its 19th COVID-19 death

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Nodaway County Health Department recorded another COVID-19 death on Christmas, bringing the county’s death toll to 19 since the pandemic began.

According to a news release posted on the Nodaway County Health Department’s Facebook, the individual was a man in his 80s.

To date, at least 1983 county residents have been infected with the virus and another 314 are likely to have been infected. About 110 of the county’s cases are active.

There are also six Nodaway County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 at this time.