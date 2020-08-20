Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nodaway County reports first COVID death

Nodaway County has recorded its first COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 5:31 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Nodaway County has recorded its first COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Nodaway County Health Department announced the death in a press release issued Thursday morning. According to the release, the individual was an older woman in her 80s that had been hospitalized. The name of the individual, her place of residence, and the date of death were not released.

On Thursday, the state recorded 1,417 deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 71,733 positive cases.

In Nodaway County, 257 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that total, 192 individuals have been released from isolation and 65 cases are still active. The press release also states 13 individuals have been identified and seven have since been released.

For more information about Nodaway County's COVID-19 case numbers, the dashboard can be found here.

Posted by Nodaway County Health Department on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories