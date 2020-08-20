Nodaway County reports first COVID death

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Nodaway County has recorded its first COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Nodaway County Health Department announced the death in a press release issued Thursday morning. According to the release, the individual was an older woman in her 80s that had been hospitalized. The name of the individual, her place of residence, and the date of death were not released.

On Thursday, the state recorded 1,417 deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 71,733 positive cases.

In Nodaway County, 257 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that total, 192 individuals have been released from isolation and 65 cases are still active. The press release also states 13 individuals have been identified and seven have since been released.

For more information about Nodaway County's COVID-19 case numbers, the dashboard can be found here.