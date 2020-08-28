Nodaway County reports fourth COVID-19 death

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Nodaway County has recorded its fourth COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Nodaway County Health Department announced the death in a press release issued Thursday morning. According to the release, the individual was an older woman in her 80s. The name of the individual, her place of residence, and the date of death were not released.

The county reported its first death less than two weeks ago.

On Thursday, the state recorded 1,450 deaths associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 79,574 positive cases.

In Nodaway County, 430 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that total, 222 individuals have been released from isolation and 204 cases are still active. The press release also states 15 individuals have been hospitalized and 10 have since been released.

For more information about Nodaway County's COVID-19 case numbers, the dashboard can be found here.