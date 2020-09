(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Nodaway County Health Department has reported its sixth death with COVID-19.

The individual was a male between 80 and 89-years-old.

Health Department administrator Tom Patterson announced 46 new cases in Nodaway County on August 31.

The county currently has 274 active cases.

According to Northwest Missouri State's numbers as of August 31, there are 189 current cases. 44 of the current cases are on campus and 143 cases are off-campus with two of them being employees.