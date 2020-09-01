Clear
Nodaway County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 1:20 PM

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A northwest Missouri sheriff has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a post on the Nodaway County Sheriff Office's Facebook page, Sheriff Randy Strong tested positive and is under quarantine until Sept. 6.

The post does not say how Strong got the virus but he said he first tested positive on Aug. 28.

Strong posted that he experienced a mild, irritated throat, fatigue, and a fever that reached 104 degrees.

"I was sick at my stomach, faint and very fatigued," Strong posted. "I'm happy to report that today is the first day that I have not had a fever."

Strong said the sheriff's office is in very capable hands and reminded residents to take precautions from the virus.

"I look forward to a full recovery and getting back to work." Strong said. "Take care of one another and wear your masks and wash your hands."

Nodaway County has reported 507 cases since the pandemic began. According to the Nodaway County Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases has steadily been on the rise. Just two weeks ago the county reported 246 cases. Five people have died from COVID-19 in Nodaway County and 16 are currently hospitalized,

