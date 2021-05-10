Non-profit collects brand new sneakers for area kids in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local real estate agency is stepping up its efforts to help kids in need.

Stroud & Associates is kicking off their non-profit, "Moving for Munchkins," with a competitive shoe drive. They've collected 250 pairs of brand new sneakers for area students who wouldn't have them otherwise.

“Unfortunately, some kids don’t have basic needs. One of those being tennis shoes, so we decided to have a shoe drive within the parochial and private schools in town and have a competition between them,” said Ashley Stroud, VP of Stroud & Associates.

More than half of the shoes came from two schools. Families at Cathedral of St. Joseph donated 83 and St. Paul Lutheran donated 10 more, 93.

The biggest single donation came from one of the smallest donors, a third grader.

“Me and my sister brought in 18, but I brought in 9,” said Caroline, third grader at St. Paul Lutheran.

Caroline, an Elementary student at St. Paul Lutheran brought home the win for her entire class with the most donated shoes in the whole school. Caroline said she put herself in another kid's shoes, a kid once just like her Dad, and she immediately wanted to help.

“When my dad was little he was actually poor and didn’t have shoes, so I just knew what that feels like so I wanted to help,” said Caroline, “It just makes me feel really good because I’ve been barefoot before on a black top road and it didn’t feel good.”

Now because of students like Caroline, hundreds of local children will feel supported and confident in the classroom.

“We teach our students to love your neighbor as yourself and to count your blessings and when you have an opportunity to share those blessings with others in the community. It’s just a great way to show your love also to your lord and savior by being a giver,” said Kendra Fleck, Principal at St. Paul Lutheran.

Moving for Munchkins will deliver the sneakers to students in need enrolled in St. Joseph and Savannah School Districts at the end of the week.

If you would like to donate more tennis shoes or learn more about Moving for Munchkins next service project, call Stroud & Associates at (816) 232-4111.