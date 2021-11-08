Non-profit organization helps teach kids to fly

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kids had the chance to fly a plane for free Saturday over at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

Young Eagles is a national non-profit organization where volunteer pilots teach kids how to fly.

Kids between 8 and 17 years old get the pilot experience and learn about aviation, science, engineering and technology while up in the air.

About 40 kids came out this morning and it's not uncommon for them to get up to 50 or 60 kids.

This is in airports across the country, and here in St. Joseph offers it two to three times a year.

Usually kids will only do this one time, but sometimes they come back to do it again and get more experience.

“We can see and we hear the kids that come back love it and do it. and I'm fairly confident over the years that I've been involved that we've probably helped spark 6, 7, 8 kids to at least get their pilot's license for fun. In fact a few of them are here that have come back and are now taking their flying lessons and are volunteering to help. Some of them are still in high school, some are out of high school. you don't have to be 16 to fly a plane legally,” Lute Atieh said

If your child is interested in this program, CLICK HERE.

They typically announce when they are holding one of these events.

There's also a national website called youngealedays.org, you can check that out to learn more.