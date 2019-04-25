Northeast Kansas teacher killed in car crash remembered

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A graduate of Benedictine College, a school teacher, a wife, and a mother-to-be. That's how 24-year-old Hannah Lager is being remembered following Wednesday mornings fatal crash that claimed her life.

The wreck occurred shortly after 7:30 on K-4 Highway, north of Valley Falls, according to MSCNews.net.

Lager taught Spanish as a high school teacher, working at both Valley Falls and Jefferson County North, according to the websites for the two school districts.

A social media message posted Wednesday by Benedictine College said Lager was a 2017 graduate of the Atchison-based Catholic college.

According to the statement, she and her husband, Austin, a graduate and current employee of the college, were expecting their first child in a few months. The couple, residents of Atchison, had been married since June of last year.

A special prayer service was held Wednesday evening at the Abbey Church.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, Lager was southbound on the highway, traveling in the inside lane, attempting to pass a semi tractor-trailer, that was southbound in the far right lane, attempting to merge into the inside lane.

Lager attempted to pass in the opposing northbound lane, but over-corrected, and lost control of her Chevrolet Impala. The car began to skid counter-clockwise into the northbound lane of traffic, causing the semi to collide with the passenger side of Lager's car.

Lager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 75-year-old Warren Hollis, of Valley Falls, was transported to Topeka's Stormont Vail for the treatment of what the KHP report called a possible injury.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.