Northeast Kansas woman turns 102

Troy native Erma Gaul turned 102 years old on Monday.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(HIGHLAND, Kan.)- One northeast Kansas woman had a very special birthday to celebrate.

To celebrate, the staff at Highland Healthcare & Rehab sang her Happy Birthday and gave her a card and cupcakes.

Even though she no longer speaks, Gaul is still a very bright light to many through her laughter and smile. That many say is the secret to her longevity.

"We really enjoy Erma. She's a very delightful woman and knows how to make us smile," said Highland Healthcare & Rehab Activities Director Colleen Simmons. "Even though she's 102, she's a go-getter still."

Gaul was born on October 7,1917.

She worked as a secretary before she settled down and became a housewife. Gaul and her husband, Raymond had one daughter and several grandchildren during their many happy years of marriage.

She has been a resident at Highland Healthcare & Rehab since June 2012.

