Northeast Kansas woman's death under investigation after obituary states she died after getting COVID-19 vaccine

(KAIR) -An investigation is underway regarding the death of an Effingham woman whose obituary cited the COVID-19 vaccination as the cause of death.

Jeanie Evans died Wednesday, with the obituary from Atchison’s Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home saying Evans died unexpectedly at the age of 68 at Topeka’s Stormont-Vail Hospital.

On Thursday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a statement confirming the death, saying the agency became aware Thursday morning of the death of a 68-year-old Atchison County resident who had been vaccinated in Jefferson County. The

statement says that “according to the Local Health Department, appropriate CDC guidelines were followed.”

The statement explains that during the waiting period following receipt of the vaccine, “the individual began experiencing anaphylaxis and medical treatment was provided,” prior to transport for hospital treatment. Adding that “the death will be fully investigated in accordance with standard protocol,” the statement says that “until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death.”

The Centers for Disease Control website offers information related both to potential severe allergic reactions, or anaphylaxis, and non-severe allergic reactions, for those receiving the vaccine. The CDC has also “learned of reports that some people have experienced a red, itchy, swollen, or painful rash where they got the shot.”

Among the posted information is that pertaining to safeguards in place for vaccine recipients, including on-site monitoring, as cited in the KDHE release. According to the release, “the Local Health Department entered the death into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program, as required “anytime a death or any adverse event occurs post vaccination.”

Evans, cited in her obituary as a member of the Effingham City Council, will be remembered during a memorial service 2:00 Monday afternoon at the funeral home.

Among her survivors are three sons and two daughters.