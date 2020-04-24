Clear
Northeastern Kansas farmer sends 1 of his 5 N95 masks to New York Governor to help a doctor or nurse

A farmer in northeast Kansas sent a letter with one of his five N95 masks to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to help a doctor or a nurse in New York.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 1:57 PM
Updated: Apr 24, 2020 2:10 PM

A farmer in northeast Kansas sent a letter with one of his five N95 masks to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to help a doctor or a nurse in New York.

Cuomo said in a Facebook post that he wanted to share the farmer's letter. 

In the letter, the farmer said he is retired and his wife is ill. 

Lots of clouds this morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will moved away Thursday afternoon and temperatures reached into the mid 70s.
