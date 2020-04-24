Northeastern Kansas farmer sends 1 of his 5 N95 masks to New York Governor to help a doctor or nurse

(NEW YORK) A farmer in northeast Kansas sent a letter with one of his five N95 masks to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to help a doctor or a nurse in New York.
Cuomo said in a Facebook post that he wanted to share the farmer's letter.
In the letter, the farmer said he is retired and his wife is ill.
