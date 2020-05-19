Northwest Health Services hosting COVID-19 testing for homeless individuals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Wednesday, people who are homeless can get a COVID-29 test for the first time.

Northwest Health Services will be setting up its mobile testing unit outside of its downtown clinic.

The not-for-profit lead mass testing at a pork- processing plant last month. The mobile unit testing a majority of the 2800-plus employees at Triumph Foods.

This time, the targeted testing is for homeless individuals.

Medical experts say it's important to identify all COVID-19 carriers, symptomatic or not, to contain the outbreak.

“Part of our mission is providing care to patients who are the most vulnerable citizens so that is an area we definitely wanted to focus on and now that there is more available, we wanted to get on that as soon as we could,” Eva Cook from Northwest Health Services said.

Testing is from 9 AM - 12 PM Wednesday, May 20.

Staff will be around to help individuals with medicaid applications. Individuals can schedule a test by calling the downtown health clinic at 816-233-8536.

Walk-ins will also be welcome.