Northwest Health Services to receive more than $560,000 to expand COVID-19 testing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The health center that handled mass testing at Triumph Foods will get a big boost to help expand COVID-19 testing.

Northwest Health Services will receive $562,579. Northwest is one of 29 health centers in Missouri that will share $12 million in funding through the CARES act.

The money will be used to expand testing capabilities, purchase personal protective equipment, and help cover the costs of other coronavirus-related response activities.