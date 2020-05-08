Clear
Northwest Health Services to receive more than $560,000 to expand COVID-19 testing

Northwest is one of 29 health centers in Missouri that will share $12 million in funding through the CARES act.

Posted: May 8, 2020 3:04 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The health center that handled mass testing at Triumph Foods will get a big boost to help expand COVID-19 testing.

Northwest Health Services will receive $562,579. Northwest is one of 29 health centers in Missouri that will share $12 million in funding through the CARES act.

The money will be used to expand testing capabilities, purchase personal protective equipment, and help cover the costs of other coronavirus-related response activities.

A sunny and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. A few scattered clouds were around the area has the afternoon started. Saturday looks like we could have a few clouds around and a chance for some late night rain.
