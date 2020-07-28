Northwest Health Services trailer stolen Sunday belongs to doctor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Health Services is seeking assistance from the public after one of their trailers used to hold COVID testing supplies was stolen.

The trailer was stolen Sunday night from the South Side Health Center. Northwest Health uses it to store COVID-19 testing supplies.

The trailer belongs to one of the network's doctors who was allowing Northwest Health to use it so the non-profit could make their limited budget work.

"It just hurts, you know," Northwest Health Interim CEO Rodney Hummer said. "We've got people that are volunteering and really working hard to bring this all together and volunteering with their own stuff to make all of this happen and then you have something like this and it's just a setback."

It is a 20-foot 2014 Hallmark trailer. There are no identifiable stickers or decals that would make it stick out.

Northwest Health is hopeful that someone saw something or knows something and can pass that information along to the St. Joseph Police Department so that they can get their trailer back.

If you see the trailer, please contact your local law enforcement.

The St. Joseph Police Department tips hotline is 816-238-4877.