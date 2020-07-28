Clear

Northwest Health Services trailer stolen Sunday belongs to doctor

The trailer belongs to one of the network's doctors who was allowing Northwest Health to use it so the non-profit could make their limited budget work.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Health Services is seeking assistance from the public after one of their trailers used to hold COVID testing supplies was stolen.

The trailer was stolen Sunday night from the South Side Health Center. Northwest Health uses it to store COVID-19 testing supplies.

The trailer belongs to one of the network's doctors who was allowing Northwest Health to use it so the non-profit could make their limited budget work.

"It just hurts, you know," Northwest Health Interim CEO Rodney Hummer said. "We've got people that are volunteering and really working hard to bring this all together and volunteering with their own stuff to make all of this happen and then you have something like this and it's just a setback."

It is a 20-foot 2014 Hallmark trailer. There are no identifiable stickers or decals that would make it stick out.

Northwest Health is hopeful that someone saw something or knows something and can pass that information along to the St. Joseph Police Department so that they can get their trailer back.

If you see the trailer, please contact your local law enforcement.

The St. Joseph Police Department tips hotline is 816-238-4877.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories