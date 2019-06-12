Northwest Health assists area flood victims

(AGENCY, Mo) Northwest Health Services provided cleaning supplies and other necessities for area flood victims.

The organization has teamed up with Direct Relief to provide cleaning supplies, medicine, toiletries and more.

Staff said they plan to be traveling around the region helping those impacted by flooding.

"We're out here going to different communities that surround St. Joseph." Corey Myers Northwest Health Services said. Myers added that the flooding in Holt County was significant.

In addition to offering the necessities, Northwest Health said they also have grant funding available to those in need of medications as well as medical supplies.

We're really just trying to catch people in town that are just driving by," Myers said. "as well as those who are here cleaning up their houses and giving them the supplies that they need."

Staff were out in Amazonia in the morning before heading down to agency in the afternoon. Today's event wrapped up at 3:00 this afternoon.